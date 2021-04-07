Australia clarifies clinical evidence requirements for medical devices, IVDs

PERTH, Australia – Australia’s TGA issued final guidance on clinical evidence requirements for medical devices in response to updated regulations that have resulted in changes to evidence requirements. Clinical evidence is required for all medical devices and in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) that are listed on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG). The clinical evidence requirements apply when a device is first listed as well as over the lifecycle of the device. If safety issues are identified, the TGA may ask manufacturers to update clinical information to more accurately reflect risk.