Challenges to ongoing efforts to provide effective aid for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 continued Thursday, with two new trial failures reported. A phase III trial testing the JAK inhibitor Olumiant (baricitinib) vs. placebo, both on top of standard of care (SOC), missed its primary endpoint of progression to non-invasive ventilation, invasive mechanical ventilation or death, said drugmakers Eli Lilly and Co. and Incyte Corp. A phase II trial testing Beigene Ltd.'s Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) with supportive care vs. placebo with supportive care in patients hospitalized with respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 also fell short, missing its co-primary efficacy endpoints of respiratory failure-free survival or reduction in days on oxygen.

Covig-19 therapy fails to meet endpoints, but quest to find cure continues

HONG KONG – Covig-19, an anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune immunoglobulin therapy that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. was developing alongside the Covig-19 Plasma Alliance, has failed to meet its endpoints in a global phase III trial. The multicenter Inpatient Treatment with Anti-Coronavirus Immunoglobulin trial was sponsored and funded by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. It aimed to demonstrate the drug’s safety, tolerability and efficacy in adult hospitalized patients at the onset of clinical progression of COVID-19, the companies said.

Stormwatch: Ventus gains strength with $100M series B round

Ventus Therapeutics Inc. closed a $100 million series B round less than 12 months after raising $60 million in series A funding, to continue development of several preclinical programs informed by novel insights into the structural biology of key targets associated with innate immune signal pathways implicated in a wide range of disease areas. The Waltham, Mass.-based company has in the interim also built up a computational chemistry capability that is deepening its understanding of the interactions between drug-like molecules and their protein targets, while also extending its capabilities into additional therapeutic areas.

Onquality raises combined $35M from series A and A+ rounds

HONG KONG – Onquality Pharmaceuticals LLC raised an additional $20 million from a series A+ financing round, bringing its amount of capital raised to $35 million. The round included participation from Shiyu Capital, Matrix Partners China, Biotrack Capital, Cash Capital, Sinovation Ventures, Frees Fund and additional biotech veterans. The China and U.S.-based company intends to use the proceeds to support the ongoing phase II trial of its lead oncodermatology compound, OQL-011, as well as multiple additional targeted cancer supportive care programs anticipated to enter different phases of clinical development over the next 18 months. In addition, the company just appointed Michael McCullar as its new CEO.

Bayh-Dole debate: Who’s taking the financial risks?

In the debate over the interpretation of the U.S. government’s march-in rights under the Bayh-Dole Act, those arguing for march-in as a price control, especially for prescription drugs, always cite the billions of tax dollars being invested in the science that may lead to marketable inventions. “Taxpayers are investing more than ever in biomedical research, sometimes funding 80 to 100 percent of the cost of developing a new medical product,” several Democratic members of the U.S. House and Senate claimed in a comment on a proposed rule that would prohibit a march-in solely on the basis of price. “As the angel investors underwriting the risk of development, taxpayers deserve access to these products on reasonable terms, including fair pricing that accounts for the investment made,” they continued. But venture capitalists investing in the startups that transform federally funded research into commercial products have a different story to tell.

