Stormwatch: Ventus gains strength with $100M series B round

April 8, 2021
By Cormac Sheridan
Ventus Therapeutics Inc. closed a $100 million series B round less than 12 months after raising $60 million in series A funding, to continue development of several preclinical programs informed by novel insights into the structural biology of key targets associated with innate immune signal pathways implicated in a wide range of disease areas.
