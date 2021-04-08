Stormwatch: Ventus gains strength with $100M series B round

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Ventus Therapeutics Inc. closed a $100 million series B round less than 12 months after raising $60 million in series A funding, to continue development of several preclinical programs informed by novel insights into the structural biology of key targets associated with innate immune signal pathways implicated in a wide range of disease areas.