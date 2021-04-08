BioWorld - Thursday, April 8, 2021
Other news to note for April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Acornmed, Al Zahrawi Medical Supplies, Aumet Construction & Hospitals Management, Cardiovascular Systems, Carepics, Ceapro, Distribuidora Indexlab, EMD Serono, Emids, Exechealth, Ibex Medical Analytics, Invitae, Ischemaview, Magellan Rx Management, Merck, Mintcare, Moleculight, Nanomedix, Pelvalon, Philips, PRA Health Sciences, Quovantis Technologies, Rapidai, Renalytix AI, Sedeer Medical, Sightcall, Stago, Tradis Gat, Trapelo Health, Well Health Technologies.
