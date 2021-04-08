BioWorld - Thursday, April 8, 2021
Study shows success in ablation of lung tumors with thermal vapor

April 8, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Bronchoscopic thermal vapor ablation (BTVA) destroyed lung tumors without significant safety issues, according to a study published in Respiration. The minimally invasive ablation procedure took 12 minutes using Uptake Medical Technology Inc.’s Intervapor system in the Vaporize study. Uptake is a subsidiary of San Jose, Calif.-based Broncus Medical Inc.
