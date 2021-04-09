Conference data for April 9, 2021: AACR

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
New and updated preclinical and clinical data presented by biopharma firms at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021, including: Affimed, Atyr, Chemocentryx, Greenwich, Humanigen, Imcheck, In8bio, Iovance, Mina, Nimbus, Onxeo, Sana, Sanofi, Surface Oncology, Transgene, Turning Point.