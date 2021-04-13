FDA greenlights first AI system for colonoscopy

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Cosmo Artificial Intelligence Ltd. received the FDA’s nod for its GI Genius intelligent endoscopy system. The device – the first of its kind, according to the agency – uses artificial intelligence (AI)-based on machine learning to improve the detection of lesions during colonoscopy. It will be rolled out in the U.S. by Medtronic plc, which has exclusive worldwide distribution rights.