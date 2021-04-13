FDA greenlights first AI system for colonoscopy

Cosmo Artificial Intelligence Ltd. received the FDA’s nod for its GI Genius intelligent endoscopy system. The device – the first of its kind, according to the agency – uses artificial intelligence (AI)-based on machine learning to improve the detection of lesions during colonoscopy. It will be rolled out in the U.S. by Medtronic plc, which has exclusive worldwide distribution rights.