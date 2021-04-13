BioWorld - Tuesday, April 13, 2021
FDA greenlights first AI system for colonoscopy

April 12, 2021
By Meg Bryant
Cosmo Artificial Intelligence Ltd. received the FDA’s nod for its GI Genius intelligent endoscopy system. The device – the first of its kind, according to the agency – uses artificial intelligence (AI)-based on machine learning to improve the detection of lesions during colonoscopy. It will be rolled out in the U.S. by Medtronic plc, which has exclusive worldwide distribution rights.
