BioWorld - Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Regulatory actions for April 6-12, 2021

April 13, 2021
Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: Airway, Antengene, Beigene, Biontech, Cansino, Cytodyn, Gan & Lee, Generex, Huyabio, Immutep, Junshi, Mitoimmune, Nugenerex Immuno-Oncology, Pfizer, Resverlogix.
