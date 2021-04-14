Astrazeneca vaccine risk prompts Australian government to recommend Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for under 50

PERTH, Australia – The Australian government is recommending that Australians under 50 take the Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine due to the risk of rare blood clots associated with Astrazeneca plc’s COVID-19 vaccine (ChAdOx1-S). The move jeopardizes Australia’s vaccine rollout as it had planned for the majority of Australians to receive the Astrazeneca vaccine, which is being locally manufactured by CSL Ltd.