BioWorld - Wednesday, April 14, 2021
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Astrazeneca vaccine risk prompts Australian government to recommend Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for under 50

April 13, 2021
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
PERTH, Australia – The Australian government is recommending that Australians under 50 take the Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine due to the risk of rare blood clots associated with Astrazeneca plc’s COVID-19 vaccine (ChAdOx1-S). The move jeopardizes Australia’s vaccine rollout as it had planned for the majority of Australians to receive the Astrazeneca vaccine, which is being locally manufactured by CSL Ltd.
BioWorld Asia Regulatory Vaccine Australia