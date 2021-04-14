2021 China Pharmaceutical Innovation 100 Summit

China launches policies to encourage innovation, but pricing and payment remain pain points

SHANGHAI – China’s regulatory environment has evolved to encourage drug innovation, but despite remarkable progress, mounting pricing pressure from the government and a weak insurance sector remain as barriers. Those challenges, and progress to date, were a key focus for the 900 attendees at the 2021 China Pharmaceutical Innovation 100 Summit on April 10 in Shanghai.