China launches policies to encourage innovation, but pricing and payment remain pain points

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
SHANGHAI – China’s regulatory environment has evolved to encourage drug innovation, but despite remarkable progress, mounting pricing pressure from the government and a weak insurance sector remain as barriers. Those challenges, and progress to date, were a key focus for the 900 attendees at the 2021 China Pharmaceutical Innovation 100 Summit on April 10 in Shanghai.