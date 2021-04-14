BioWorld - Wednesday, April 14, 2021
2021 China Pharmaceutical Innovation 100 Summit

Regulators need to up their game to support drugmakers’ global drug development, experts urge

April 13, 2021
By Elise Mak
Speaking during the 2021 China Pharmaceutical Innovation 100 Summit in Shanghai, industry insiders called for more regulatory talent and even an organizational revamp to clear innovative products faster and support the global development strategies of Chinese drugmakers to help them stay competitive at home.
