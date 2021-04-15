BioWorld - Thursday, April 15, 2021
New target identified for treatment-resistant CRC

April 14, 2021
By Nuala Moran
Organoids cultured from patient-derived colorectal cancer cells have been used to demonstrate for the first time that tumors which have developed resistance to the full range of existing treatments, across chemotherapies, targeted therapies and immunotherapies, retain a requirement for Werner helicase (WRN) for survival.
