Roche joins forces with Unicancer to create a benchmark platform for cancer care data

April 14, 2021
By Bernard Banga
PARIS – Roche SAS, the French division of Swiss pharmaceuticals manufacturer Roche Holding AG, has signed a partnership with Unicancer that brings together all the cancer centers in France. They have created Oncodatahub (ODH), the first real-world cancer data platform in France. This makes a set of quality, longitudinal data representative of cancer patient care in France available to all those involved in the health care ecosystem.
