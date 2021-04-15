BioWorld - Thursday, April 15, 2021
The eyes are the window to detecting autism and other conditions

April 14, 2021
By David Ho
HONG KONG – A professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) claims that retinal eye scanning can help to improve early detection of autism and treatment outcomes for children. Benny Zee, a professor at CUHK, has developed a method to identify children at risk of autism and get them into treatment programs sooner.
