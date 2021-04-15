BioWorld - Thursday, April 15, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

CMS punts on Allomap national coverage analysis; MACs to retain coverage discretion

April 14, 2021
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has decided to leave the onus on Medicare administrative contractors (MACs) to make coverage determinations regarding the Allomap test for heart transplant rejection despite a request for a non-coverage policy. As was the case in the decision to allow MACs to determine coverage for total artificial hearts, the CMS said that the low annual rate of utilization of the Allomap, by Caredx Inc., of Brisbane, Calif., suggested that the MACs are in a better position to make the appropriate call regarding coverage.
BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics U.S. CMS