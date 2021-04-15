Hancock Jaffe prepares for Venovalve pivotal trial

The FDA granted an investigational device exemption (IDE) to Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. for Venovalve, clearing the way for the company to begin a pivotal trial of the implantable valve in patients with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) of the deep veins of the leg. The company’s first patent covering the device was issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 7.