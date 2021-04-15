DUBLIN – A newly published analysis of the electronic health care records of more than 500,000 COVID-19 patients has found that infection with the virus carries “a significantly and substantially” greater risk of cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) than does either one of the two approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines or infection with influenza virus. The absolute numbers are small. The study investigators estimate the risk of CVT developing within two weeks of a COVID-19 diagnosis is 39 per million (with a range of 25.2 – 60.2 per million within a 95% confidence interval). A direct comparison with the current estimates for CVT developing in individuals taking Astrazeneca plc’s COVID-19 vaccine was not possible, as the dataset was obtained from the U.S., which has not approved the vaccine. According to the latest estimates from the EMA, the Astrazeneca vaccines carries a five-in-a-million risk of CVT with thrombocytopenia developing in vaccinees. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed, but was posted earlier today on a preprint server, given its potential significance.

Phase I data on immune responses induced by Inovio Inc.'s COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate, INO-4800, showed it induced neutralizing antibodies and T-cell responses against all spike protein variants tested in a phase I study, including those first detected in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil. A preliminary report on the analysis, published on bioRxiv, preceded the reporting of phase II data on the candidate expected later this quarter as well as a potential move to phase III testing, pending resolution of a partial clinical hold on the study first announced in September 2020. Company shares (NASDAQ:INO) were up 4.9% at midday.

Merck & Co. Inc.-Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP’s ongoing phase II/III trials of molnupiravir vs. placebo for treating COVID-19 are going their separate ways. The phase II/III MOVe-IN study of molnupiravir (MK-4482/EIDD-2801) in hospitalized patients will not proceed because data showed it was unlikely to demonstrate a clinical benefit. However, data from an interim analysis of the phase II MOVe-OUT study of molnupiravir in outpatients prompted the companies to proceed to phase III. The MOVe-OUT final data are not expected until September or October. Also experiencing a stumble is the Covis Pharma Group, whose phase III trial of ciclesonide vs. placebo in non-hospitalized patients 12 and older with symptomatic COVID-19 infection produced data showing the treatment was not statistically significant.

HONG KONG – Beijing Stonewise Technology Co. Ltd., a company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to aid in the discovery of small-molecule drugs, closed series B and B+ financing rounds that added $100 million to its coffers. The company intends to use the proceeds to upgrade its AI-enabled drug discovery platform.

LONDON – Antibody prospecting specialist Alchemab Therapeutics Ltd. has raised £60 million (US$82.7 million) in a series A round, to take programs in neurodegenerative diseases and cancer into the clinic. The company has a novel way of discovering self-protective antibodies in clinical samples from what it calls “resilient patients” who are known to be susceptible, but who resist disease in an unusual way. Examples include long-term cancer survivors, people who are known to have an inherited disease that does not develop until late in life and patients with a neurodegenerative disease that is slow to progress.

Before getting down to the nitty-gritty April 15 of reviewing the clinical benefits and safety of what could be the first allogenic islet cell transplant product to be approved in the U.S., the FDA’s Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee spent the morning in what resembled a graduate-level science class on the challenges and complexities of developing and producing an islet therapy of consistent quality. Later in the day, the committee will be asked to vote on the favorability of the risk-benefit profile of Celltrans Inc.’s donislecel, or cadaveric allogenic pancreatic islet cells, in treating some patients with type 1 diabetes. In two small open-label clinical studies enrolling a combined total of 30 adults, donislecel resulted in varying lengths of insulin independence for 25 participants. Given the small target population, Wilson Bryan, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies, acknowledged that the efficacy database is limited for the islet product. But “FDA believes insulin independence represents compelling evidence of the effectiveness of donislecel,” he said in his opening remarks to the adcom, which includes several members with specialties in immunology, oncology and cell research, but only two temporary members with a background in treating diabetes.

The Biden administration’s fiscal 2022 budget proposal included an allocation for an office described as the Advanced Research Projects Agency, which would receive $6.5 billion as part of the National Institutes of Health. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra confirmed in an April 15 congressional hearing that this new program would serve as a mechanism for translational research, but at least one member of the committee argued that this is redundant to existing U.S. federal programs and agencies.

