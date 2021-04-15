BioWorld - Thursday, April 15, 2021
Stonewise raises $100M in B and B+ rounds to advance AI-enabled drug discovery

April 15, 2021
By Elise Mak and Gina Lee
No Comments
HONG KONG – Beijing Stonewise Technology Co. Ltd., a med-tech firm that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to aid in the discovery of small molecule drugs, closed series B and B+ financing rounds that added $100 million to its pocket. The company intends to use the proceeds to upgrade its AI-enabled drug discovery platform.
