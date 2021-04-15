BioWorld - Thursday, April 15, 2021
Canadian approval of headache therapy more validation for Electrocore, new business model for RSK Medical

April 15, 2021
By David Godkin
No Comments
TORONTO – For Scott Kadwell, president of Markham, Ontario-based RSK Medical Inc., the distributor tagged to sell the Health Canada approved Gammacore Sapphire, the device represents “a shift from a business to business to a direct-to-consumer business model.” For Rockaway, N.J.’s Electrocore Inc. which developed the self-administered technology, it’s one more regulator to have greenlighted the FDA cleared, CE-marked device for treating intractable migraine and cluster headache.
