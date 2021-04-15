FDA grants breakthrough device designation for Perimeter’s AI-assisted OCT

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Just six weeks after receiving FDA 510(k) clearance for its optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system (v2.1), Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. received breakthrough device designation from the FDA for its next-gen product, the OCT imaging system with integrated artificial intelligence (AI).