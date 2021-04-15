BioWorld - Thursday, April 15, 2021
FDA grants breakthrough device designation for Perimeter’s AI-assisted OCT

April 15, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Just six weeks after receiving FDA 510(k) clearance for its optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system (v2.1), Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. received breakthrough device designation from the FDA for its next-gen product, the OCT imaging system with integrated artificial intelligence (AI).
