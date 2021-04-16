Rising approvals and regulatory news in March; NMEs for ADHD and MS

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
FDA approvals for biopharma products have reached their highest point in six years for a first quarter, while regulatory data is up a full 45% over last year. A total of 265 regulatory items were tracked by BioWorld in March 2021, representing the highest monthly volume, not only for this year, but for last year as well.