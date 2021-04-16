BioWorld - Friday, April 16, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Rising approvals and regulatory news in March; NMEs for ADHD and MS

April 16, 2021
By Karen Carey
No Comments
FDA approvals for biopharma products have reached their highest point in six years for a first quarter, while regulatory data is up a full 45% over last year. A total of 265 regulatory items were tracked by BioWorld in March 2021, representing the highest monthly volume, not only for this year, but for last year as well.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Regulatory