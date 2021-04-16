Precision Biosciences reacquires CAR T programs from Servier

A collection of CAR T-cell programs originally licensed by Precision Biosciences Inc. to Baxalta Inc. in a $1.6 billion deal are, after handoffs to Shire and Servier SAS, back where they began. Precision said April 15 it would reacquire all development and commercial rights to the programs, including two clinical-stage CD19-targeting allogeneic CAR T candidates, from Servier for $1.25 million in cash, plus the waiver of earned but as-yet unpaid milestones totaling $18.75 million.