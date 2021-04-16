BioWorld - Friday, April 16, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Affimed aims to Rock NK space, put tumors on ICE

April 16, 2021
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Heidelberg, Germany-based Affimed NV described its progress at the American Association for Cancer Research meeting and discussed the research in a conference call on 2020 financial results, adding fuel to investor enthusiasm for the firm’s natural killer (NK) cell approach, although the update did not come without some confusion.
BioWorld Clinical Conferences American Association for Cancer Research Cancer