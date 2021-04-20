In biotech and biopharma’s third-largest ever up-front development and commercialization deal, Crispr Therapeutics AG will receive an initial $900 million in an amended deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. to lead the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene editing therapy CTX-001 for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. A possible $200 million would come to Crispr on the early stage, CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy’s first regulatory approval, popping the deal over the $1 billion mark. While Vertex shares (NASDAQ:VRTX) maintained an even keel to rise nine-tenths of a percent at midday, Crispr shares (NASDAQ:CRSP) rose about 5.4%.

EMA calls for warning to label but says J&J COVID-19 vaccine benefit outweighs risk

LONDON – The EMA’s safety committee has concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets are a rare side effect of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and that a warning should be added to the label. The decision is based on all currently available evidence, including eight reports from the U.S. of serious cases of thrombosis, one of which was fatal. All cases occurred in people under 60 years of age, and within three weeks after vaccination, the majority in women. The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects, the EMA concluded.

Syndax ORR positive in leukemias, determines dosing in phase II portion

Shares of Waltham, Mass.-based Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) sank 25%, or $4.98, to trade midday at $14.40 after the company provided updated data from the phase I dose-escalation portion of the ongoing phase I/II Augment-101 trial with SNDX-5613 in mixed lineage leukemia rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin (NPM1c) mutant relapsed/refractory acute leukemias. The oral menin inhibitor achieved a 48% overall response rate in patients with MLLr or NPM1c, with 67% of responders reaching minimal residual disease-negative status, and doses have been identified for the phase II portion. The only grade 3 or greater related adverse events occurring in at least 5% of patients were QT prolongation, anemia and differentiation syndrome. Among 22 patients treated at the candidate recommended phase II dose as of the data cutoff date, two turned up with grade 3 QT prolongation.

Implicit’s anti-CD14 MAb heads to the U.S. in NIH COVID-19 phase II trial

PERTH, Australia – Implicit Bioscience Ltd.’s lead candidate, IC-14, is the first anti-CD14 monoclonal antibody to progress to the clinic as it enters a phase II trial in the U.S. in COVID-19 patients. IC-14 is a chimeric anti-CD14 monoclonal antibody that works by dampening damaging levels of immune response to viral infections that result in respiratory distress and serious damage to the patient’s lungs, heart, kidneys, brain and other organs. CD14 is thought to be a master regulator of the immune response to infection and cellular damage that is implicated in more than 500 diseases. IC-14 is the only clinical-stage drug that targets CD14.

Swiss biotech shrugs off COVID-19 woes as investment reaches new heights in 2020

DUBLIN – In keeping with the record-breaking year for biotech across the globe, the Swiss biotech sector also scaled new heights in 2020, with aggregate investment of CHF3.4 billion (US$3.7 billion), according to the newly published Swiss Biotech Report 2021. It represents almost a threefold increase on the CHF1.2 billion total it logged in 2019. Some of the cash influx was COVID-specific, Swiss Biotech Association CEO Michael Altofer told BioWorld, but much of it was not. At the same time, Swiss firms, like so many others elsewhere, benefited from the halo effect of the successful COVD-19 vaccine and drug development efforts.

Trial site location not always a guarantee of diversity

Location, location, location. Not only is that the mantra for real estate, it often is seen as an answer to diversifying clinical trials. But having a trial site in an underserved community is no guarantee of a diverse study population. That was one of the lessons learned from the development of Celltrans Inc.’s donislecel at the University of Illinois-Chicago. Although the university’s medical center is located next to a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood with a high prevalence of diabetes, the 30 participants in the two trials of the islet cell therapy being developed for brittle type 1 diabetes were all white, with only one identifying as Hispanic, according to the FDA’s briefing document for last week’s advisory committee meeting for the cadaveric allogenic pancreatic islet transplant therapy. And most of the participants were women.

Newco news: OS Therapies lands $6 million series A to support osteosarcoma program, drug conjugate platform

OS Therapies LLC, the developer of a listeria-based cancer vaccine to prevent metastasis and increase overall survival in young people with osteosarcoma, has closed on a $6 million series A financing to help it advance to the program. The new funds will also support preclinical and toxicology studies for the company's second major platform technology OST-TDC, a next-generation drug conjugate technology targeting large solid tumors and potentially other diseases, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company said.

Pricing matters in India even with vaccine supply uncertainty

HONG KONG – India is ramping up its vaccination efforts by opening up COVID-19 vaccine availability to citizens 18 or older from May 1, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, ensuring a steady supply for the world's second most populous country might prove to be an issue as it has nearly 1.4 billion people to account for. So far, India has administered just over 124 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Also in the news

180 Life Sciences, Alnylam, Amgen, Argenx, Autolus, Bactolife, Bioarcti, Bluebird, Can-Fite, Cannabics, Code, Cyclo, D&D, Eisai, Elektrofi, Eli Lilly, Erytech, Forbion, Gain, Gamut, GW, Hoth, Immunomic, Incyte, Ionis, J&J, Janssen, Janux, Jazz, Kalvista, Lamassu, Leading, Lexeo, Lineage, Lipum, Medincell, Medivir, Mestag, Morphosys, Oncotelic, Pacira, Pharmather, Resverlogix, Rinri, Ripple, Seelos, Seqirus, Siteone, Sorrento, Sparingvision, Spine, Steba, Syndax, Synendos, T3D, Transcenta, Vincerx, Y-Mabs, Zai Lab, Zentalis