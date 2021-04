Trial site location not always a guarantee of diversity

Location, location, location. Not only is that the mantra for real estate, it often is seen as an answer to diversifying clinical trials. But having a trial site in or near an underserved community is no guarantee of a diverse study population, as health care disparities can be a more pervasive issue than location. That was one of the lessons learned from the development of Celltrans Inc.’s donislecel at the University of Illinois-Chicago.