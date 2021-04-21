Gene therapy continues to attract investors

The development of gene therapy has come a long way over the past two decades after getting off to a rocky start following the death of a young patient after being treated with an experimental therapy. Since that time continuing scientific progress has enabled the development of a robust product pipeline of promising therapies that could lead to, according to FDA estimates, 10 to 20 cell and gene therapy products a year within the next five years. The renaissance of the sector has also attracted record amounts of investment capital and significant business development.