BioWorld - Wednesday, April 21, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Gene therapy continues to attract investors

April 21, 2021
By Peter Winter
No Comments
The development of gene therapy has come a long way over the past two decades after getting off to a rocky start following the death of a young patient after being treated with an experimental therapy. Since that time continuing scientific progress has enabled the development of a robust product pipeline of promising therapies that could lead to, according to FDA estimates, 10 to 20 cell and gene therapy products a year within the next five years. The renaissance of the sector has also attracted record amounts of investment capital and significant business development.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Financings Gene therapy