Feinstein team develops long-term vagus nerve stimulation model

April 21, 2021
By Annette Boyle
A team led by researchers at the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the research division of New York’s Northwell Health, developed a long-term implant model for vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) in mice that enables study of bioelectronics in chronic disease. The research was published in Elife, with a full description of the surgical technique and methods for calibrating the stimulation dose to enable other labs to use the methods to advance bioelectronic medicine.
