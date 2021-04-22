CRISPR bakin’: Intellia on sizzle as Wall Street crunches available data

Advances lately in the genome-editing space include Beam Therapeutics Inc. publication in The CRISPR Journal details of its work with inlaid base editors, which the firm is applying in the BEAM-102 program for sickle cell disease. IBEs’ predictable, shifted editing window lets researchers go after disease-causing mutations that canonical base editors cannot reach, Beam said, and do the job with high efficiency and few off-target effects on the genome. The hottest news due in the near-term future from the sector will spill from Intellia Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., which is due to roll out first-in-human data with a systemic CRISPR-based genome editing therapy, NTLA-2001, in hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis.