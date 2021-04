Atheart Medical begins IDE trial for septal closure device

Atheart Medical Inc. came on the market with splash, simultaneously announcing the company’s formation and its launch of a U.S. investigational device exemption (IDE) trial for the Resept ASD occluder, a device designed to close atrial septal defects. Resept features a metal-free, bioresorbable frame to reduce the risks associated with the long-term presence of metal in the heart.