The CDC’s panel of vaccine experts that make up the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) are taking a hard look at the risk-benefit profile of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J). After a handful of inoculated people developed blood clots with thrombocytopenia, the vaccine was paused – and stayed in limbo when ACIP declined to make a recommendation April 14. Members will seek to decide on a path forward with the single-dose J&J shot during ACIP’s second emergency meeting today.

Deals on par with 2020, half are cancer; M&A values fall 61%

While biopharma deals are not showing any drastic changes over last year, three areas that continue to dominate the landscape include the pandemic, oncology and cell and gene therapies. The lack of mega-mergers so far this year, specifically those above $10 billion, is also holding M&A values down by about 61% compared to this point in 2020, even though the number of mergers has climbed. As of April 23, BioWorld has recorded 643 deals, including licensings, collaborations and joint ventures, valued at $49.3 billion in 2021, as well as 50 completed M&As worth $20.4 billion.

Single dose of Astrazeneca or Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine cuts infections by 65%

LONDON – A large scale U.K. study looking at the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations on antibody responses and new infections in 373,402 people in the general population has shown a single dose of vaccine cut infections by 65%. Symptomatic infections fell by 74% and infections with no reported symptoms by 57%, 21 days after receiving the first dose of either Astrazeneca plc’s or Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s vaccine.

EMA review supports continued use of Astrazeneca vaccine in all adults

DUBLIN – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has reiterated its support for Astrazeneca plc’s Vaxzervia COVID-19 vaccine, following an interim analysis of a data review, which the agency’s Committee on Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) has conducted over the past two weeks. “If we look at the different benefit scenarios and look at the different infection rates, we can see that for all age categories, benefits occur in some scenarios, and on that basis, the committee has clearly concluded that the overall benefit-risk remains positive,” Peter Arlett, head of the data analytics and methods task force at the EMA, told reporters during a media briefing April 23.

Novavax-Oxford malaria vaccine has 77% efficacy in children

New phase IIb clinical trial data show that the antigen R-21, a malaria vaccine candidate created by the University of Oxford that uses Novavax Inc.'s Matrix-M adjuvant, had 77% efficacy in children. The phase IIb randomized, controlled, double-blind trial enrolled participants age five to 17 months in three control arms to receive 5 mg of R-21 with either 25 mg or 50 mg of Matrix-M or a rabies vaccine as a control. The 77% efficacy rate was found in the higher adjuvant dose group. In the lower adjuvant dose group, the efficacy rate was 71%. The results are published as a preprint and without a formal peer review in The Lancet.

Inovio shares sink as DoD pulls support for phase III portion of ongoing COVID-19 vaccine study

Shares of Inovio Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) fell 24.3% by midday after the company said the Department of Defense scratched funding for the phase III portion of an ongoing phase II/III trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800, in light of the broad availability of other COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. The news followed recent phase I data showing '4800 performed about in line with already available competitors against SARS-CoV-2 variants now dominant in the U.S. Inovio, which already faced trouble in the form of an FDA partial clinical hold on the more advanced study, said it's now planning for a predominantly ex-U.S. phase III trial of '4800, as well as evaluating its pan-COVID variant vaccine, INO-4802.

No quick fixes, but opportunities exist for dismantling disparities in science

Twenty years after the first, exclusively white human genomes were fully sequenced, science finds itself in the same position as the rest of society: with the uncomfortable realization that old inequalities are often morphing, rather than disappearing. Vocal racists – scientists of the stripe of a James Watson – are by no means a thing of the past. But they are only the tip of the iceberg. More insidiously, because less visibly, a lack of Black and Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) researchers and participants in science and systemic racism continue to reinforce each other. As a result, health inequities are reproducing themselves in new technologies.

Also in the news

