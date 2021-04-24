Onward corrals $32M to commercialize Arc systems for spinal cord injuries

Onward NV secured $32 million in a new financing round led by Invest-NL and Olympic Investments. All the company’s existing investors also participated in the round, including medical technology investors LSP, Inkef Capital, Gimv, and Wellington Partners. The new funds will support Eindhoven, Netherlands-based Onward's development and commercialization of its Arc-Im and Arc-Ex spinal cord systems, designed to provide targeted spinal cord stimulation to help people with spinal cord injuries regain movement and independence.