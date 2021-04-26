|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Acrotech Biopharma LLC, of East Windsor, N.J.
|Beleodaq (belinostat)
|Histone deacetylase inhibitor
|Peripheral T-cell lymphoma
|Data published in Experimental Hematology and Oncology showed Beleodaq plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone produced an overall response rate of 86%, including 71% complete responses, in the 21 patients treated at the maximum tolerated dose
|Biond Biologics Ltd., of Misgav, Israel
|BND-22 (SAR-444881)
|Ig-like transcript 2 receptor blocking antibody
|Advanced solid tumors
|First patient treated in the dose-escalation study testing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, antitumor activity and changes in biomarkers for BND-22
|Corat Therapeutics GmbH, of Braunschweig, Germany
|COR-101
|Antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|First patient treated in the study testing the safety and tolerability, as well as the efficacy of COR-101
|Imcheck Therapeutics SAS, of Marseille, France
|ICT-01
|Monoclonal antibody targeting BTN3A
|Solid and hematologic malignancies
|First patient in the U.S. treated in the ongoing phase I/IIa Eviction study
|Niminus Wellness Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|Psilocybin extraction
|Psilocybe mushroom product
|Healthy volunteers (eventually mental health conditions including depression, end of life anxiety and substance use disorders)
|Partnered with contract research organization KGK Science Inc. to run a study testing the safety and psychoactive properties of the drug in 14 volunteers
|Obi Pharma Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan
|OBI-3424
|DNA alkylating agent
|Relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma
|Started patient enrollment in the phase I/II study; primary endpoint is response rate; secondary endpoints include event-free survival, relapse-free survival and overall survival
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|VX-548
|NaV1.8 inhibitor
|Visceral and non-visceral types of acute pain
|Study in healthy volunteers showed the drug had favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics profiles at doses considerably lower than those required with the company’s previous NaV1.8 inhibitors
|Phase II
|Biosplice Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Lorecivivint
|CLK/DYRK1A inhibitor
|Osteoarthritis of the knee
|Data from the phase IIb study published in Osteoarthritis and Cartilage showed the 0.07-mg and 0.23-mg doses improved pain NRS compared to placebo at week 12 (-0.96, p=0.001 and -0.78, p=0.012, respectively) and at 24 weeks (-0.70, p=0.031 and -0.82, p=0.022, respectively)
|Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|CM-101
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CCL24
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis with fibrosis stage F2-F3
|Enrolled first patient in the phase IIa study testing the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic effects, as well as the antifibrotic effects of CM-101
|G1 Therapeutics Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|Cosela (trilaciclib)
|Myelopreservation agent
|Extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer
|Pooled results from 3 phase II studies published in Clinical Lung Cancer showed severe neutropenia (SN) in cycle 1 lasted an average of 0 days for patients taking Cosela compared to 4 days for placebo (p<0.0001); throughout the treatment period, 11.4% of patients who received Cosela had SN compared to 52.9% of patients in the placebo group (p<0.0001)
|Hemostemix Inc., of Calgary, Alberta
|ACP-01
|Autologous cell therapy
|Critical limb ischemia
|Last patient completed their last follow-up visit in the phase II study
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Olamkicept (TJ-301)
|IL-6 inhibitor
|Ulcerative colitis
|Olamkicept improved clinical response rate after 12 weeks (p=0.032) and clinical remission and mucosal healing (p<0.001) compared to placebo; data to be presented at Digestive Disease Week 2021 in May and at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation meeting in July
|Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., of Cupertino, Calif.
|RP-5063 (brilaroxazine)
|Targets serotonin receptors 5-HT1A/2A/2B/7
|Acute schizophrenia
|Brilaroxazine reduced total Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale by 20 points, a statistically significant improvement over placebo
|Sirnaomics Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|STP-705
|siRNA knockdown of TGF-beta and COX-2 gene expression
|Squamous cell skin cancer
|Started the phase IIb study testing 3 dose levels of STP-705; primary endpoint is histological clearance rate
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|VX-548
|NaV1.8 inhibitor
|Visceral and non-visceral types of acute pain
|Plans to start 2 phase II studies in the second half of 2021 in patients with acute pain following bunionectomy surgery or abdominoplasty comparing multiple doses of VX-548 to hydrocodone/acetaminophen; primary endpoint for both studies is the time-weighted Sum of the Pain Intensity Difference over the first 48 hours of treatment
|Phase III
|Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Otezla (apremilast)
|Phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor
|Mild to moderate plaque psoriasis
|In the Advance study, 21.6% of patients taking Otezla 30 mg twice daily achieved Physician's Global Assessment response at week 16 compared to 4.1% of patients taking placebo (p<0.0001); 71.7% of patients taking Otezla achieved a body surface area (BSA) of 3% or less compared to 35.8% of patients taking placebo; 29% of patients taking Otezla had at least a 75% improvement in BSA compared to 6.1% of patients taking placebo
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Nirsevimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting respiratory syncytial virus
|Lower respiratory tract infections
|The Melody study met its primary endpoint of reducing the incidence of medically attended lower respiratory tract infections caused by respiratory syncytial virus compared to placebo; data to be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting
|Baudax Bio Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|Anjeso (meloxicam)
|COX-2 inhibitor
|Pain from unilateral total knee arthroplasty
|Data published in Pain Medicine showed patients used 31.7% less opioids compared to placebo during the first 24 hours (p<0.0001); Summed Pain Intensity score on the first postsurgical day was 22% lower for Anjeso compared to placebo (p≤0.0001)
|Daré Bioscience Inc., of San Diego
|DARE-BV1
|Thermosetting vaginal gel
|Bacterial vaginosis
|In the DARE-BVFREE study, 70% of patients treated with DARE-BV1 were clinically cured compared to 36% of patients taking placebo
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Tremfya (guselkumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting the p19 subunit of IL-23
|Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
|In the Voyage 2 study, at week 252, 55.5% of patients taking Tremfya achieved an Investigator's Global Assessment score of 0 and 53% achieved a Psoriasis Area Severity Index 100 skin clearance response
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Tremfya (guselkumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting the p19 subunit of IL-23
|Psoriatic arthritis
|In the Discover-1 and -2 studies, at 52 weeks, Tremfya improved composite disease activity scores and Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Index
|Kintor Pharmaceuticals Ltd., off Suzhou, China
|Proxalutamide
|Nonsteroidal antiandrogen
|Mild or moderate COVID-19
|First patient treated in the U.S.; primary endpoint is the percentage of hospitalization events (including death) by day 28; secondary endpoints include proportion of mortality by day 28, percentage of patients achieving each clinical status on days 7, 14 and 28 using National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases 8-point scoring scale
Notes
