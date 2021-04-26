The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) is being asked this week to consider whether three cancer drugs should continue to be available for certain indications granted accelerated approval. At question are whether the data for confirmatory trials for the Roche Group’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab), Merck & Co. Inc.’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s (BMS) Opdivo (nivolumab) have proved sufficient benefit in those particular indications and, if not, whether alternative or ongoing trials could do so. Added to the questions for three of the indications – urothelial carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma – is whether new alternative therapies have changed the treatment landscape. But first up for the three-day adcom is Tecentriq, used in combination with nab-paclitaxel, to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Reviva’s stock revives with strong phase II data in schizophrenia

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted positive phase II data as its lead candidate, RP-5063 (brilaroxazine), met its primary endpoint for treating acute schizophrenia. Data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study of 234 subjects with acute exacerbation of schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder showed a reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale vs. placebo. The study also met all safety endpoints, which included clinical, labs, body weight, prolactin, lipids, fasting glucose and EKG. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:RVPH) was receiving a strong boost at midday as shares soared about 78% to about $7.60 each. Reviva’s shares had drifted as low as $3.93 in the past 12 months.

Sanofi, Astrazeneca post positive top-line RSV protection data

Respiratory syncytial virus, which puts millions of otherwise healthy infants in the hospital each year, could soon face a new foe. Top-line results from a phase III test of the extended half-life monoclonal antibody nirsevimab, developed by Sanofi SA and Astrazeneca plc, found it reduced lower respiratory tract infections requiring medical attention due to the virus in both healthy preterm and term infants, putting it on track for regulatory submissions for an all-infant indication to begin in 2022, the companies said.

Collaboration promotes new antimalarial drug development

A collaboration aimed at identifying and developing potential new antimalarial drug candidate drugs has been announced between Walter and Eliza Hall Institute for Medical Research (WEHI) in Melbourne, Australia, and Janssen Pharmaceutica, with assistance from Johnson & Johnson Innovation. The collaboration has already discovered promising compounds with antimalarial activity from among 80,000 drug-like molecules in the Janssen Jumpstarter Compound Library, a collection of drug-like compounds designed to fast-track discovery of new medicines. Promising candidates are now being developed towards potential antimalarial drugs, which could lead to new weapons in the armamentarium against malaria, WEHI announced in a press release to mark World Malaria Day on April 25, 2021.

South Korea’s Pharmcadd bags $16M in series B financing, plans 2022 IPO

HONG KONG – Pharmcadd Co. Ltd., the South Korean developer of an artificial intelligence (AI) and physics-based drug discovery platform, bagged ₩17.3 billion (US$15.5 million) in its series B funding. This brings the total funds raised since its establishment to $22 million. “We plan to use the funds not only to launch our U.S. and India-based branches but also to advance Pharmulator, our AI and physics-based drug discovery platform technology and expand our R&D manpower,” Taehyung Kwon, CEO and founder of Pharmcadd, told BioWorld.

Also in the news

