Reviva’s stock revives with strong phase II data in schizophrenia

One of the keys to making a schizophrenia drug work is reducing the side effects, which, if they are powerful enough, will often cause patients to cease the treatment. Laxminarayan Bhat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s CEO, told BioWorld that new phase II data of the company’s lead candidate shows the drop-out rate was low compared to other schizophrenia drugs.