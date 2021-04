Sanofi, Astrazeneca post positive top-line RSV protection data

Respiratory syncytial virus, which puts millions of otherwise healthy infants in the hospital each year, could soon face a new foe. Top-line results from a phase III test of the extended half-life monoclonal antibody nirsevimab, developed by Astrazeneca plc and Sanofi SA, found it reduced lower respiratory tract infections requiring medical attention due to the virus in both healthy preterm and term infants.