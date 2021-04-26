Advanced Human Imaging signs spate of deals for human avatar technology

PERTH, Australia – Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AHI) has created an algorithm that allows users to take a few quick scans on a smartphone to create a human avatar of themselves that can calculate risk for certain diseases and help diagnose conditions earlier, while also saving money. The Perth-based company is attracting a lot of attention, announcing three deals in the last week. The imaging technology has a myriad of uses from providing digital health scans to personal training to diagnosing skin cancers.