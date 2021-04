Turbulent times ahead for CE mark with EU’s new MDR soon coming into force

PARIS – One month before the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) comes into force in the EU, the European Association of Notified Bodies (Team-NB) has released the results of its latest annual survey. This survey of CE-marked medical devices compiled data from 26 notified bodies who were members of Team-NB at the end of 2020. According to Team-NB’s 2020 survey, a total of 18,784 valid CE certificates had been issued by last year, representing an increase of 35% over 2010.