Fractyl gets FDA breakthrough nod for intestinal resurfacing in type 2 diabetes

The FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Fractyl Laboratories Inc. for Revita DMR, a duodenal mucosal resurfacing treatment for patients with type 2 diabetes. The company recently launched the pivotal REVITA-T2Di clinical trial to evaluate the treatment in this population, in hopes it will offer a new option for people with the metabolic disease.