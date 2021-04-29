ODAC votes to continue accelerated approvals in bladder cancer

If the FDA follows the advice of its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC), both Keytruda and Tecentriq will remain on the U.S. market, for the time being, with accelerated approval as first-line treatments for certain patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. The committee voted 5-3 April 28 to recommend continuing accelerated approval for Merck & Co. Inc.’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and 10-1 for maintaining the accelerated approval of the Roche Group’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab) until the final data come in from a confirmatory trial that’s expected to be completed next year.