Cara jacking up efforts in pruritis, oral Korsuva drives on to phase III

Despite stock-denting phase II data with the oral version of Korsuva (difelikefalin) for moderate to severe pruritis in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD), Cara Therapeutics Inc. CEO Derek Chalmers said the outcome “prioritizes moving forward. We got what we needed from the phase II trial,” which identified the patients most sensitive to the drug, nailed down a dose spectrum, and equipped the company to power a registrational effort, he said.