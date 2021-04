Keytruda wins ODAC support in HCC, Opdivo not so much

In the final part of its three-day meeting on accelerated approvals granted to anti-PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies, the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted unanimously to continue the accelerated approval for Merck & Co. Inc.’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as a therapy for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib (Nexavar, Bayer AG).