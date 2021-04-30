Emergent Biosolutions Inc. spent much of its conference call on first-quarter financial results dealing with questions related to hurdles the CDMO faces in its work with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Regulators’ Form 483 from an inspection of the Bayview plant in Baltimore, Md., listed nine observations related to cross-contamination issues, lack of employee training and poorly designed and maintained facilities. Guidance from Emergent for fiscal year 2021 was reduced by 10%.

Real world U.K. data show only small number of COVID-19 vaccine failures

LONDON – The latest tranche of data from an array of large-scale COVID-19 studies running in the U.K. provides real world evidence that vaccines have a dramatic effect in preventing hospitalization and death, but that there are a very small number of vaccine failures. The data cover 3,842 people who received a vaccine and subsequently were admitted to hospital between Dec. 8, 2020, when the national vaccination rollout began, and the data cut off of April 10, 2021.

Vaccitech, Werewolf IPOs launch to divergent receptions

Vaccitech plc and Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. opened the last day of April with contrasting IPOs. Both priced mid-range, with Vaccitech raising $110.5 million, similar to Werewolf's $112 million haul. However, American depository shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC), co-developer of Astrazeneca plc’s COVID-19 vaccine, immediately fell about 10% by midday, while shares of cancer therapy developer Werewolf (NASDAQ:HOWL) climbed 28%. Through April, global markets have logged 50 biopharma IPOs according to BioWorld data, far ahead of the first four-month tally for any other year.

Zai Lab raises $857.5M with public offering of ADS and ordinary shares

HONG KONG – As it advances into its first full year of commercialization in China, Zai Lab Ltd. raised $857.5 million through the sale of American depositary shares and ordinary shares, exceeding its initial aim of $750 million. “The additional funding will allow us to accelerate our growth trajectory and help cement our positioning as one of the first innovative biopharma companies to scale,” Samantha Du, the CEO of Zai Lab, told BioWorld.

Device issues prompt FDA CRL for Leo’s tralokinumab in atopic dermatitis

The FDA slapped Leo Pharma A/S’ BLA for IL-13 inhibitor tralokinumab with a complete response letter, making it the latest atopic dermatitis candidate to hit a regulatory setback in the U.S., following delays for three oral JAK inhibitor drugs earlier this month. Leo said the FDA has requested additional data related to the device component of tralokinumab, but it has not requested any new efficacy or safety data related to the drug product formulation.

Adrenaline release immobilizes immune cell responses

Using advanced intravital microscopy to visualize immune cell movement within the tissues, investigators at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, Melbourne have discovered that the neurotransmitter noradrenaline produced by the sympathetic nervous system causes a dramatic paralysis of immune cell movement.

