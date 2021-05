MDMA annual meeting

Eshoo tells device makers user fees no substitute for FDA appropriations

The negotiations for the next device user fee agreement are well underway, and there are signs that the FDA is looking for a significant boost in user fees from device makers. However, Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) told members of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA) that no member of Congress should believe that user fees relieve Congress of its responsibility “for funding the agency in a robust way.”