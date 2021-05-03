Astrazeneca plc scored a big regulatory win with another approval for its oral SGLT2 inhibitor, Farxiga (dapagliflozin), cleared by the FDA to reduce the odds of kidney function decline, failure, cardiovascular (CV) death and hospitalization for heart failure (HF) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at risk of disease progression.

Farxiga was first cleared for marketing against type 2 diabetes (T2D) in January 2014. In October 2019, risk of hospitalization for HF in T2D patients was added to the label. Astrazeneca continued its progress with the drug in May 2020, when the FDA said yes to widening the drug’s use again, clearing Farxiga to reduce the risk of CV death and hospitalization for HF in adults with reduced ejection fraction – with or without T2D. As with the HF indication, Farxiga can be used in CKD no matter the patient’s T2D status.

The latest label supplement puts Farxiga ahead of Johnson & Johnson’s SGLT2 player, Invokana (canagliflozin), given nod by the FDA in September 2019 to treat diabetic kidney disease (DKD) and as well as HF hospitalization in patients with T2D and DKD. Bringing up the rear in CKD is SGLT2 soldier Jardiance (empagliflozin), partnered between Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Eli Lilly and Co. Jardiance was cleared in T2D in the summer of 2014. In late 2016, the FDA let Boehringer and Lilly add to the label reduction in cardiovascular death in T2D.

Mene Pangalos, London-based Astrazeneca’s R&D chief, called the Farxiga CKD victory “the most significant advancement in the treatment of [the disease] in more than 20 years.” Farxiga was already doing well, selling $1.9 billion last year. During its April 30 call on first-quarter earnings, the company noted that Farxiga had maintained a strong position globally, with high double-digit volume growth across all regions as the fastest-growing SGLT2 inhibitor, surging ahead of others in the class in the U.S., Europe and Japan. In the U.S., Farxiga grew 16%.

For CKD, Farxiga proved its mettle by way of a multicenter, double-blind, phase III study that enrolled 4,304 patients randomly assigned either the drug or placebo. Researchers compared the two groups with regard to the number of patients whose disease progressed to a composite (or combined) endpoint that included at least a 50% reduction in kidney function, progression to kidney failure, or CV or kidney death. Results showed that 197 of the 2,152 patients given Farxiga had at least one of the composite endpoint events compared to 312 of the 2,152 patients on placebo. The trial also compared the two groups for the number of patients who were hospitalized for HF or died from CV disease. A total of 100 patients on Farxiga were hospitalized or died vs. 138 given placebo.