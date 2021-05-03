A prolific builder of biopharma and health technology companies, Roivant Sciences Ltd. is poised to join Nasdaq through a newly proposed merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Patient Square Capital LLC. The deal, which values Roivant at $5 billion, includes $611 million of new money, composed of $411 million held in trust by the SPAC, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., plus $200 million from a committed PIPE financing. The transaction, expected to peg Roivant's initial market cap at $7.3 billion, follows a September 2019 deal in which Roivant sold interests in five biopharmas to Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. for $3 billion cash.

Farxiga given FDA go-ahead in CKD as label expands again

Astrazeneca plc won FDA clearance for another indication with oral SGLT2 inhibitor Farxiga (dapagliflozin). The drug was cleared by the FDA to reduce the odds of kidney function decline, failure, cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with chronic kidney disease at risk of disease progression. Farxiga first gained approval in type 2 diabetes in January 2014.

Adcendo raises $61M series A to advance uPARAP-targeting ADC candidate

LONDON – In what is claimed as the largest series A for a Danish biotech, Adcendo ApS has raised €51 million (US$61.3 million) to take forward antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) drugs aimed at proprietary targets that are involved in cellular recycling processes. The money will be used to build on preclinical research to develop a pipeline of ADCs and progress the lead program to clinical proof of concept. The lead program will target uPARAP, a collagen scavenger receptor that is overexpressed on the cell surface of several cancers.

Single dose of Pfizer vaccine not strong enough against variants, U.K. study shows

LONDON – A single dose of Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine does not promote a strong enough immune response to provide protection against variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the Kent variant B.1.1.7, which as of April 29 had caused 226,635 confirmed infections in the U.K. A single dose of the vaccine also is not effective against the South Africa variant B.1.351, and most likely the P1 variant that arose in Brazil, and the latest threat, the “double mutant” B.1.617, first reported in India, according to in-depth immune profiling of blood samples from U.K. health care workers. But researchers found that for participants who had previously contracted the infection, a single dose acted as a booster, and they had substantially enhanced antibody responses, neutralizing not just Wuhan SARS-CoV-2, but also the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants of concern.

China overhauls patent law to stay competitive in biotech innovation

To honor its part for phase one of the U.S.-China trade deal, China has revised its patent law to establish a drug patent linkage system and provide compensation for lost patent terms, similar to procedures under the U.S. Hatch-Waxman Act. Effective June 1, the new patent law is expected to drive biotech innovation and welcome more foreign drugs to the China market.

EC fines Merck subsidiary over M&A divestiture info

In a first for the biotech industry, the European Commission (EC) has imposed a €7.5 million (US$9.05 million) fine on Sigma-Aldrich, under the EU’s 2004 Merger Regulation, for providing incorrect or misleading information during a merger investigation. The dubious honor cites the company, which produces research and biotech tools, for not disclosing an innovative project closely linked to business that was to be divested as part of its 2015 acquisition by Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany.

Also in the news

