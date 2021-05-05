Zai Lab raises $857.5M with public offering of ADS and ordinary shares

HONG KONG – As it advances into its first full year of commercialization in China, Zai Lab Ltd. raised $857.5 million through the sale of American depositary shares (ADS) and ordinary shares, exceeding its initial aim of $750 million. “We continue to execute with speed and excellence across all areas of our platform,” Samantha Du, the CEO of Zai Lab, told BioWorld. That includes business development, clinical development – “we currently have 40-plus ongoing and planned trials this year” – along with commercial expansion and global pipeline advancement.