China’s revised med-tech regulation encourages innovative devices to enter market faster

To encourage more innovative medical devices to enter the market faster, China has revised its regulation to allow third parties to manufacture devices, foreign devices that are not yet approved overseas to be imported to the country, and to shorten the regulatory process. The new regulation will take effect on June 1. The 2021 version of the Regulation on Supervision and Administration of Medical Devices introduced a few important changes, echoing Beijing’s call to spur health care innovation. The last update was in 2014.