LONDON – Neogenomics Inc. reported it plans to acquire Inivata Ltd., taking up a US$390 million fixed price option to purchase the liquid biopsy specialist eight months early. The option was agreed to in May 2020, when Neogenomics made a $25 million minority equity investment in Inivata and was granted the right to acquire the rest of the company by the end of 2021.

My01 gets FDA nod for continuous compartment pressure measuring device

My01 Inc. has received FDA clearance for its My01 Continuous Compartment Pressure Monitor with full Bluetooth capabilities. The device is intended to help doctors diagnose and avert the risks of developing compartment syndrome, a potentially devastating complication of certain types of fractures and trauma injuries.

Shuren: Routine premarket review of IVDs will lag for the balance of 2021

The FDA’s operations have been badly hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Jeff Shuren, director of the agency’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said review times for most non-COVID product categories should resume their normal clip by the end of 2021. However, Shuren acknowledged that the lag for in vitro diagnostics may not be fully resolved until 2022 because of the resources needed to review emergency use authorizations for tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Australian biotechs Imagion and Patrys collaborate to better diagnose brain cancer

PERTH, Australia – Imagion Biosystems Ltd. has entered a collaborative research program with therapeutic antibody development company Patrys Ltd. to combine their technologies to target brain tumor imaging and diagnosis. The collaboration pairs the targeting specificity of Patrys’ deoxymabs with the imaging capabilities of Imagion’s Magsense technology to provide a better imaging agent with high specificity for hard-to-diagnose cancers such as brain cancer.

U.S. change of course on IP waiver facing backlash

The Biden administration’s May 5 about-face on the proposed TRIPS waiver of intellectual property (IP) protections for COVID-19-related medical products is not playing well with U.S. industry and others concerned about the long-term unintended consequences. Of major concern is the potential for other countries, especially China and Russia, to expropriate U.S. technology that has use beyond COVID-19 and then develop it to compete against American companies and workers in the future. There’s also skepticism that the waiver will provide immediate relief. "Handing needy countries a recipe book without the ingredients, safeguards and sizable workforce needed will not help people waiting for the vaccine,” Michelle McMurry-Heath, president and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, said. “Handing them the blueprint to construct a kitchen that – in optimal conditions – can take a year to build will not help us stop the emergence of dangerous new COVID variants.”

Device catches the ear of investors, wins C$1.9 million in seed funding

TORONTO ‒ A device that visualizes and measures the structures of the middle ear could be just the thing for patients hoping to avoid surgery for conductive hearing loss. Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Audioptics Medical Inc. has just raised a C$1.9 million (US$1.5 million) seed investment round for the development of its Ossiview Middle Ear Imaging system which enables doctors to look behind the eardrum in 3D to assess the structural integrity of the middle ear where sound waves are converted into electrical signals and sent to the brain.

