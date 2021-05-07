Orphazyme A/S’s pivotal study of arimoclomol for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) failed to hit its primary and secondary endpoints. The randomized phase III trial’s primary endpoint was determining the efficacy of chronic treatment with arimoclomol compared to placebo in participants by the combined assessment of function and survival. Secondary endpoints included survival, change in ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised score and slow vital capacity. The failed study followed a late March miss by arimoclomol from a phase II/III trial in inclusion body myositis, a muscle-wasting disease. It, too, missed its primary and secondary endpoints. Arimoclomol is designed to amplify heat-shock protein production, which in turn can help defective misfolded proteins, clear protein aggregates and improve lysosome function. The Copenhagen-based company stock (NASDAQ:ORPH) was taking a pounding at midday as shares plunged about 28%.

Kizoo to invest $362M in ‘rejuvenation biotech’

DUBLIN – Michael Greve, one of Germany’s most successful internet entrepreneurs and investors, is personally committing €300 million (US$362 million) to building a portfolio of biotechnology firms focused on different aspects of aging. His investment vehicle, Kizoo Technology Capital GmbH, of Karlsruhe, has already provided seed funding to more than a dozen early stage firms. Greve is now ready to invest in follow-on rounds, particularly in four core companies he described as “category openers” in rejuvenation biotech. “We are really super focused, because there are so many things we could do,” he told BioWorld.

Beigene’s PARP inhibitor approved for recurrent ovarian cancer in China

Beigene Ltd.’s PARP inhibitor, pamiparib, won conditional approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for treating patients with germline BRCA (gBRCA) mutation-associated recurrent advanced ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have been treated with two or more lines of chemotherapy. This is the fourth PARP inhibitor China has approved since 2018, and the third NMPA approval for Beigene.

Olix inks deal to test hair-loss RNAi therapeutic with PCI’s delivery technology

HONG KONG – Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc. has entered an extensive research collaboration to test its RNAi therapeutic, OLX-104C, with Fimanac, PCI Biotech Holding ASA’s delivery technology for nucleic acid-based therapies, with the aim of reducing off-target effects while treating androgenic alopecia, or hair loss.

Biopharma financings on track to beat last year’s record amount

With 2021 biopharma financings already at 40% of last year’s total, there is a good likelihood that a new record will be made for the industry, assuming wide open public windows and robust venture capital activity continue. In total, 651 biopharma financings through early May have raised $53.27 billion. By this point in 2020, there were only 448 financings worth $24 billion, but some of the activity was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and societal lockdowns. By the end of the year, the industry had raised $134.5 billion.

Pandemic drives FDA to consider more extensive use of virtual inspections

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on inspections of drug and device manufacturing sites is a matter of record, but the agency said it is on track to resume inspections for high-risk considerations. However, the FDA also said it will likely make more extensive use of virtual inspection tools going forward, a development that may ease some of the operational interruptions engendered by conventional on-site inspections.

Also in the news

