Becton Dickinson and Co. has decided to spin off its diabetes care business, after nearly a century growing a broad portfolio of insulin injection devices. The transaction, which will result in a publicly traded company, tentatively dubbed Newco, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

China’s revised med-tech regulations coming with bigger stick, starting June 1

HONG KONG – The revisions for China’s Regulations for Supervision and Administration of Medical Devices, which promise harsher penalties and postmarket enforcements, will come into effect on June 1, 2021. The revisions see authorities take a more progressive and aggressive approach to the regulatory enforcement of medical device products in China. The range and size of penalties have significantly increased for regulatory violations. This falls in line with the Chinese authorities’ efforts over the past three years to be more active in postmarket enforcement actions, which includes on-site inspections, sampling inspections and unannounced inspections to verify whether manufacturers are in compliance with their regulatory obligations.

Pandemic drives FDA to consider more extensive use of virtual inspections

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on inspections of drug and device manufacturing sites is a matter of record, but the agency says it is on track to resume inspections for high-risk considerations. However, the FDA also said it will likely make more extensive use of virtual inspection tools going forward, a development that may ease some of the operational interruptions engendered by conventional on-site inspections.

Taliaz completes enrollment in study of Predictix antidepressant prescribing system

Taliaz Ltd. completed enrollment in a French study of its Predictix Genetics tool, designed to improve the success rate for antidepressants. Predictix Genetics uses a clinical questionnaire and a genetic analysis to match patients to medications most likely to work based on the Predictix algorithm. A previous study in the U.K. showed that using the system improved the rate at which patients responded to the first prescribed antidepressant improved by nearly 50%.

Cumulus raises £6M for EEG treatment tracking system

LONDON – Cumulus Neuroscience Ltd. has raised £6 million (US$8.3 million) to advance development of its home use wearable headset for tracking response to treatment in clinical trials in psychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s. Development of the electroencephalography device is being carried out in collaboration with six pharma companies, all of which are looking for ways to make more objective and precise assessments of disease progression and the impact of therapies. The aim is to increase robustness and shorten timelines in an area of drug development that is blighted by late-stage failures of expensive clinical trials.

As med-tech financings slow, $18B raised remains ahead of early 2020

Although it has been a strong year for med-tech financings, they appear to be losing ground. While the first three months of 2021 showed a 67% increase in money raised over the same time frame in 2020, it is now showing that financing values are up by only 15% in comparison to last year. At this rate, considering the bulk of 2020’s money arrived in the second quarter, it appears that 2021 may not reach last year’s $59.7 billion record raise. In total, the med-tech industry has collected $18.17 billion so far this year through 253 public and private financings.

